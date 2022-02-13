Drone survey of 553 unauthorised colonies in Faridabad district

Bijendra Ahlawat
Faridabad, February 12
A drone survey of 553 unauthorised residential colonies in the district has been launched by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department to assess the status of civic facilities.
New construction in these colonies has been banned. The survey is likely to be over within a week.
“These colonies were detected in a field survey carried out by the office of the District Town Planner (DTP-Enforcement) last year. The officials concerned have been asked to submit a detailed report regarding the status of basic civic amenities at present,” said sources in the district administration.
The sources added that the survey would focus on facilities such as water and power supply, sewage system, roads, streets and population in the area. It is reported that these colonies have come up both within and outside the municipal area in the past 12 years.
The colonies have been carved out by the land and property mafia and have a population of over one lakh at present, the sources said.
