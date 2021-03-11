Drone to be used to check illegal mining in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, August 16

The administrative authorities have decided to buy a drone camera to check illegal mining in the district. A three-member committee led by City Magistrate has been formed to finalise a suitable drone camera for the purpose.

The decision comes in view of the rampant illegal mining in the district despite the registration of 84 FIRs and seizure of 126 vehicles used in the unlawful activity this year.

“The issue of illegal mining was discussed at a recently held meeting of the District Mineral Foundation in Narnaul and it was found that surveillance on mining zones is needed to check the illegal activity. An official proposed to buy a drone camera, pleading that it is the best way to keep tabs on illegal miners without actually visiting the area,” sources said.

Narnaul Mining officer Niranjan Lal said the process to buy the drone camera was under way. “The drone camera will not only be used to keep a vigil on illegal miners, but also to conduct surveys for development projects,” he said.

Dual use planned The process to buy the drone camera is under way. It will not only be used to keep a vigil on illegal miners, but also to conduct surveys for development projects. — Niranjan Lal, mining officer

#illegal mining #Mahendragarh