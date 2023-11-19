Drone trial to check illegal mining successful

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 18

The Karnal administration has conducted a successful trial of using drones to keep a check on illegal mining in the villages along the Yamuna. Drone surveillance was carried out in Sadarapur village of the district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

“To keep a vigil on illegal mining, we will use drones. A trial was carried out in the area from where we have been receiving complaints of illegal mining. The trial was successful as we obtained good quality video footage with the help of drones even during the night,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner.

“In the video footage, not only the person, but even the vehicle can also be easily identified,” he added.

#Illegal Mining #Karnal