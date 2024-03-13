Drones to be in focus at Haryana Agricultural University krishi mela on March 18-19

Hisar, March 12
Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) would organise an agricultural fair (kharif) on March 18-19 on its campus in Hisar. “Importance of drones in farming would be this year’s theme,” said Vice-Chancellor BR Kamboj. He said recognising the importance of drones in farming was the need of the hour. “Use of drones in various agricultural activities will reduce costs as well as save resources,” he added. Apart from farmers, seeds, fertilisers, pesticides, agricultural machines and equipments manufacturing companies would also be participating in the fair, he said, adding that, the farmers would also get an opportunity to learn about the latest technology and infrastructure in the field.
HAU Director of Extension Education Dr Balwan Singh Mandal said the facility of getting their soil tested would be available to farmers, besides, other facilities. Crop competitions would also be organised at the event, he added.
