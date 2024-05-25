Drones to maintain surveillance in Gurugram

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, May 24

For fair and peaceful voting in Gurugram, the police have made elaborate security arrangements. Drones will keep surveillance during voting and monitoring will be done through webcasting.

Webcasting is used to capture faces of voters coming to vote at polling stations in a sequence for remote viewing by election officials.

Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora has assured all voters that the police are fully prepared with all resources for conducting the fair and peaceful elections.

Arora also interacted with police personnel and officials at the Government College for Girls in Sector 14 here on Friday. The administration has imposed Section 144 in the district. To maintain peace during voting, District Magistrate-District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav has ordered to impose Section 144 from 6 pm on May 23 till the completion of the voting process on May 25.

CCTV cameras have been installed at all polling stations in the district. The District Election Officer said a control room has been set up in the conference hall of the Mini-Secretariat to monitor the situation.

“On May 25 from 7 am to 6 pm, a dedicated team will monitor the situation through CCTV cameras and 45 screens have been set up for this purpose. CCTV cameras have been installed at 250 polling stations in the Pataudi Assembly constituency of Gurugram district, 261 of Sohna, 455 of Badshahpur and 367 of Gurgaon,” said Yadav.

Police Commissioner Arora said security arrangements have been made at all 1,333 booths. “To prevent any untoward incident and ensure law and order, additional checkpoints have been set up. Besides, additional paramilitary forces and special reserve units have been deployed in the district. All polling booths will monitored through drones and webcasting. I assure the voters that tight security arrangements have been made for fair and peaceful elections,” said Arora.

In Nuh district, polling booths will remain under the surveillance of drones. A special drone survey was conducted today morning. In sensitive areas, the police carried out the survey this evening.

Nuh SP Narendra Bijarnia talked to police personnel at Yasin Meo Degree College and gave necessary guidelines regarding the election duty.

“We are using drones to keep a tab on sensitive booths and villages. Police personnel have been deployed at sensitive booths. The police, along with paramilitary forces, are continuously patrolling in the district and strict action will be taken against those spreading any kind of rumour on social media,” the SP said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram