Drones to map Haryana cities for developing infra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, January 31

Drones will be used in the mapping of urban areas for developing the infrastructure of Thanesar in Kurukshetra.

Project to begin from Thanesar It was decided at a meeting of the consultancy firm (on Monday) that the project would begin from Thanesar, making it the first city in the state where drones will be used. — Subhash Sudha, Thanesar MLA

A consultancy firm was hired by the Urban Local Bodies Department for the survey of 18 cities of Haryana for developing their infrastructure under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (Amrut) scheme. Under this project, the firm will be mapping about 4,000 sq km in 18 cities.

For Thanesar city, the confirm will deploy five drones in the mapping of about 238.60 sq km. The Thanesar Municipal Council will help the firm in the mapping work.

Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha said: “The city will be the first in the state where drones will be used for the mapping of urban areas to develop infrastructure. We met officials of the consultancy firm today. Under the Amrut scheme of the Centre, the state will carry out different projects, including work related to water supply, sewerage, urban transport and building amenities in cities.”

“As per the orders of the urban local bodies department, the firm will be carrying out the mapping work in 18 cities covering about 4,000 sq km of which 238.60 sq km is under Thanesar city. Even the vacant and barren land will be marked in this project and after the completion of the mapping, the firm will hand over the data to the ULB and then the government will start the development work according to the mapping done. As soon as the required permission from the police is obtained, the firm will start the mapping work and it will take about one week to complete it,” he added.