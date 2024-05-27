Karnal: Drop in turnout causing high anxiety in parties

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 26

The Karnal Lok Sabha Constituency, which is being considered as a “hot seat” in the state, recorded a voter turnout of 63.50 per cent on Saturday. In 2019, the segment had witnessed 68.34 per cent turnout. This time, the low turnout has increased anxiety among political parties and their candidates before the results on June 4.

Of the total 21,04,229 registered voters in the Lok Sabha segment, as many as 13,36,672 exercised their right to franchise. Seven Assembly segments recorded the lower voter turnout as compared to the last General Election. The Gharaunda and Panipat City segments witnessed a slight increase in polling percentage.

In Gharaunda Assembly segment, the voter turnout touched the 66 per cent mark, with 1,58,254 out of the total 2,39,725 registered voters casting their vote, up from 65.56 per cent recorded in 2019. Similarly, Panipat City saw a turnout of 61.6 per cent, with 1,37,823 out of the total 2,23,911 eligible electorate exercising their right to franchise, an improvement from 60 per cent recorded in last General Election.

The voter turnout in the Assandh and Karnal Assembly segments fell below the 60 per cent mark. The polling figure in Karnal stood at 57.9 per cent as 1,52,161 out of the total 262,821 voters cast their ballot, a dip from 62.29 per cent registered in 2019. The Assandh segment saw a turnout of 59.5 per cent, with 1,43,689 out of the total 2,41,653 voters casting their vote. In the previous General Election, the voter turn in the segment was 63.95 per cent.

Other Assembly segments also witnessed a dip in the voter turnout. Indri Assembly segment recorded a turnout of 68.7 per cent, a drop from 75.11 per cent recorded in 2019. As many as 1,49,988 voters out of the total 2,18,180 electors cast their vote in the Indri segment.

The Israna segment witnessed 66.8 per cent polling as 1,49,988 out of the total 2,18,180 voters exercised their right to franchise. In 2019, the poll percentage was 72.74 in the Assembly segment. The Nilokheri segment recorded a voter turnout of 61.2 per cent, with 1,43,349 out of the 2,34,067 voters cast ballot. In 2019, the poll percentage was 68.12.

Panipat Rural recorded a turnout of 65.1 per cent as 1,79,524 out of the 2,75,830 voters cast their vote, a decrease from 69.70 per cent recorded in 2019. Similarly, the Samalkha Assembly segment saw a turnout of 66.5 per cent as 1,50,229 out of the 2,26,028 voters exercised their right to franchise. In the last General Election, the voting percentage was 69.7.

The General Election is a test for BJP Karnal candidate and former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is contesting the poll against Congress candidate Divyanshu Budhiraja. Besides, INLD-backed NCP candidate Maratha Virender Verma, JJP’s Devender Kadian and BSP’s Inderjeet Singh Jalmana are in the fray.

Besides, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is contesting the Karnal bypoll, which held on Saturday with the General Election. Congress has fielded Trilochan Singh from the Karnal Assembly constituency, while JJP has given the ticket to Rajinder Madaan.

The candidates and their supporters are on their toes and hoping for their victory despite the lower turnout. According to political analysts, the decrease in the voter turnout could potentially affect the election results. They suggest that the low turnout could be due to less enthusiasm among people due to dissatisfaction with the government.

Ram Ji Lal, former principal of Dyal Singh College, said the less enthusiasm among voters might be a reflection of their dissatisfaction with the government’s performance.

He said, “The heatwave played a significant role in less voter participation. The administration should have taken more steps to ensure higher participation of people.”

Political observer and principal of Indira Gandhi National College in Ladwa Kushal Pal said the low turnout suggests there was no significant inclination towards any particular candidate or party.

He highlighted that the sweltering heatwave was one of the factors that played some rule in low turnout. “Urban voters, in particular, showed less enthusiasm,” he said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Lok Sabha