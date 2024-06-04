Drowned youth’s body fished out after 48 hours

Faridabad, June 3
The police have recovered the body of a 24-year-old youth, who drowned in a waterbody in the Surajkund area on Saturday.
Acoording to police sources, he was identified as autorickshaw driver Sandeep, hailing from Anangpur village here. He had gone for swimming in one of the natural lakes in the Surajkund area.
4th incident in Four weeks
- Although the administration has banned swimming in waterbodies located in the area, it is the fourth such incident in four weeks.
- Two youths — one hailed from Delhi, while another was a local colony resident — drowned in a lake near Sirohi village four weeks ago.
- Two youths had drowned in similar incidents in Badkhal and Surajkund areas in the second and third week of May.
It is reported that the victim was accompanied by a friend. Locals told the police that when Sandeep, who dived into the waterbody failed to return to the bank, his friend, who did not take bath, informed them about the incident. The search went on for over 48 hours, before the police could fish out the body this morning. The body was shifted to the Civil Hospital for postmortem.
A relative of the deceased said he had no information about the person who accompanied Sandeep on that day.
Although the police administration has banned swimming in waterbodies located in the area, it is the fourth such incident in four weeks.
Two youths — one hailed from Delhi, while another was a local colony resident — drowned in a lake near Sirohi village four weeks ago. Two youths had drowned in similar but separate incidents in Badkhal and Surajkund areas in the second and week of May.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
D-Day today: BJP eyes record 3rd win; INDIA bloc hopes to halt Modi
PM to equal Nehru’s tally of three consecutive terms if NDA ...
‘Fake narratives, there’s a pattern’: CEC slams those questioning turnout data
Dares opposition parties to give proof of attempts to influe...