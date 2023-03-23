Drug abuse echoes in House on last day

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 22

Increasing drug addiction among youth, release of tubewell connections and contractual labour issues dominated the question hour on the last day of the Budget session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, here today.

Congress MLA Mamman Khan sought the numbers of deaths due to drug addiction, cases registered and deaddiction centres in Nuh district.

Minister Kamal Gupta, replying on behalf of the Health Minister who was not present in the House, said there was no confirmed case of death reported from acute drug intoxication in Nuh district. He said while there was no de-addiction centre in the district, treatment was being provided on OPD basis at the Civil Hospital, Mandikhera, and the Psychiatry Department of SHKM, Government Medical College, Nalhar. He said a total of 127 cases have been registered in Nuh district under the NDPS Act from 2014 till February 2023.

However, Khan was dissatisfied with the reply and maintained that the menace was spreading in the district and three deaths had also been reported in a village. He alleged that the government was not doing enough to curb its spread. In response to another question, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said preference would be given to the farmers adopting micro-irrigation techniques while releasing tubewell connections.

Maintaining that it was not possible to provide tubewell connections in areas where the water levels were constantly depleting, he said the release of connections could not be brought under the Right to Service Commission since the availability of water was a critical factor.

Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma raised the issue of contractual labour being employed against permanent posts to which minister Anoop Dhanak said there was no provision that bound factories to employ permanent staff.

Earlier, the Chief Minister extended greetings and good wishes on the occasion of Hindu New Year Vikram Samvat 2080 and Chaitra Navratras and called for the importance of water conservation and adopting proper arrangements for its use on World Water Day.

Congress MLA Raghuvir Singh Kadian demanded a white paper from the government on the debt liability and other parameters.