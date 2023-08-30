Drug de-addiction centre sealed

Kurukshetra, August 29

A team of the CM’s flying squad raided and sealed a drug de-addiction centre being run under the jurisdiction of Ismailabad police station in Kurukshetra without valid licence and qualified staff on Monday.

The accused have been identified as counsellor Afsar, a resident of Kaithal, and owner Vikas, a resident of Shahabad. They were arrested and later released on bail.

Acting on a tip-off, the squad, along with officials of the Health Department, the District Social Welfare Officer (DSWO) and the police, conducted a surprise visit at Vikas Nasha Mukti Centre. During inspection, 22 addicts belonging to different areas were found admitted to the centre. It was found that the licence to run the centre obtained in 2019 was valid till March 2022. There were no trained staff and doctors at the centre. DSWO Surjit Kaur said, “Patients were kept without a licence and with the intention of earning money from the kin of patients through cheating. While 10 patients were handed over to their respective family members on the spot, 12 were shifted to LNJP Hospital.”

