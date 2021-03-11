Drug dept staff manhandled in Karnal's pvt hospital, five booked

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 12

A joint team of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), Haryana, was allegedly manhandled by doctors and staff members of a private hospital here late on Thursday evening.

The team members had gone to the hospital to inquire into a complaint regarding the transfusion of alleged wrong blood unit to a patient.

The Sadar police registered a case against five persons and started investigating the matter. All activities of the blood bank were directed to stop by the team members till further orders.

