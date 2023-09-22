Drug-free Haryana: Covering 19 districts, cyclothon reaches Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra:
The cyclothon rally organised under the “Drug-free Haryana” campaign, reached the Pehowa subdivision in Kurukshetra district on Thursday. After covering 19 districts and 1,600 km, the rally reached Kurukshetra. It is scheduled to reach Ambala on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visas for Canadians, asks Ottawa to cut mission staff as rift grows
Justin Trudeau rules out release of evidence after MEA says ...
NIA releases pics of 10 pro-Khalistanis behind attack on India’s US mission
Probe agency seeks info from public on suspects
Aadhaar not must for electoral rolls: EC
Tells SC will make changes in forms to enrol new voters