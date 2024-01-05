Drug-free state top priority: DGP to officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 4

Haryana Director General of Police Shatrujeet Kapur on Thursday directed the police to make the state free from drug menace as a top priority, as he commended the “Drug-Free Village” initiative in Fatehabad district.

Kapur was holding a video-conference with senior police officers from across the state to review progress in key areas.

In Fatehabad, a group of women roam 10 villages late in the night and keep a watch on the people taking drugs. Matana, Kumhariya, Bhoda Hoshanak, Dhani Thoba, Dhani Chanan, Khan Mohammad, Banawali Sottar, Sirdhan, Gillakheda, and Banawali were 10 villages.

Kapur appreciated the initiative and urged other districts to make meaningful efforts in this direction.

Regarding lane driving, the DGP asked officers to collaborate with transport unions and motivate drivers, particularly those of heavy vehicles, to comply with the rules. He instructed strict action and FIRs against disobedient drivers.

Kapur emphasised transparency in handling cases and ensuring fair treatment for all. On the Gram Prahari Scheme, Kapur directed village guards to boost patrolling in areas from where most molestation cases reported.

