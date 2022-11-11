Drug inflow to Haryana from other states on the rise

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 10

There has been an increase in narcotics, including heroin, ganja, charas, opium, poppy husk, smack, capsules, cough syrups etc, coming to Haryana from neighbouring and faraway states of the country.

Data of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) revealed that cases under the NDPS Act had increased by 18 per cent this year compared to last year.

The HSNCB was constituted by the state government in August 2020 to prevent and control drug trafficking along with the detection and criminal prosecution of all those involved in drug peddling, supply, manufacturing, transportation, distribution and storage of drugs and narcotics substances.

Based on the cases registered under the NDPS Act, people arrested and the seizures from them, the HSNCB prepared data, which revealed that drug peddlers from Delhi, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, UP, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and other states delivered synthetic drugs in various parts of the state.

As many as 3,350 cases under the NDPS Act were registered across the state in the current year till November 8. Of these, 460 were registered by the HSNCB, while the remaining by the districts concerned. In these cases, the police arrested 4,683 persons. The police also recovered 36244.878 gm of heroin, 286.709 kg charas, 12051.617 kg ganja, 264.63 kg opium, 8982.016 kg poppy husk, 22 gm cocaine, 610293 tablets, 283169 capsules and other items in the current season.

Last year in 2021, the state registered 2745 cases and arrested 3,975 persons. The police seized 29135.86-gram heroin, 157.259 kg charas, 11368.07 kg ganja, 345.496 kg opium, 8550.077 kg poppy husk, 1304530 tablets, 45280 capsules etc.

ADGP Shrikant Jadhav, chief of Haryana NCB, said after studying various cases, they found that heroin was supplied from Delhi, UP, Punjab, and Rajasthan, while ganja came from various districts of UP, Delhi, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar etc.

The arrested persons with poppy husk revealed that they brought it from different districts of Rajasthan, MP, UP and Jharkhand, while opium came from districts of Rajasthan, MP, UP and Jharkhand.

