Drug peddlers’ house razed in Faridabad

Faridabad, June 28
The district police razed the house of a family allegedly involved in drug peddling in Sector 11 here on Friday. A spokesperson for the police department said the move came in light of the state government’s policy to take strict action against drug and narcotics peddling.
A team of officials led by Duty Magistrate Ajit Singh and police officials demolished the house owned by Maya and her son Arun in Krishna Colony. The spokesperson claimed that the mother-son duo had been involved in activities such as liquor and drug peddling and gambling and caused social disturbances. They were wanted in around 14 cases under the Excise and NDPS Act. He added that the woman had illegally occupied around 500 yards and the house had allegedly been built with money earned from these illegal activities.
The police have been keeping a tight vigil on such activities, and anyone found involved in these crimes will face strict action. One can file such complaints on toll-free number, 9050891508, and phone numbers, 9999150000 and 112.
