Drug supplier held in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested a drug supplier in connection with the recovery of 4.6-kg opium. The suspect has been identified as Ashraf Shah of UP. The police had earlier arrested Himanshu of Karnal with 4.6 kg of opium from Shahabad, who told the police about Ashraf, who had supplied opium to him.

