Drug supplier held in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra: The CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police has arrested a drug supplier in connection with the recovery of 4.6-kg opium. The suspect has been identified as Ashraf Shah of UP. The police had earlier arrested Himanshu of Karnal with 4.6 kg of opium from Shahabad, who told the police about Ashraf, who had supplied opium to him.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana
Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...
Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala
The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...
Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe
Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...