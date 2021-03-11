Drugs being smuggled from R'sthan, UP: Jhajjar SP

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Jhajjar, June 4

Despite strict vigil, smuggling of narcotics and liquor continues in the district from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.

The district police have registered 200 cases of smuggling an arrested 231 persons in this regard from January to May.

Investigation into the cases revealed that a majority of the locals were involved in the smuggling to the state, Delhi and surrounding areas.

A huge cache of ‘ganja’ was seized by the district police in the Badli area in March, in which eight persons were arrested. They were smuggling 105 kg of ganja in two cars.

The drugs were brought from Jiyopur in Odisha and it were to be supplied in Rohtak and surrounding areas.

One of the accused in the smuggling was a policeman, who was terminated in 2015, after being found involved in a murder case.

Waseem Akram, Superintendent of Police (SP), Jhajjar, said a special campaign against the smuggling of narcotics and liquor was being carried out in the district.

“Efforts are still underway to curb the supply chain and destroy the distribution network of drugs and liquor mafia,” the Superintendent of Police added.

“A total 43,154 liquor bottles, 566 kg of ‘ganja’, 32 kg of ‘chura post’, 23 kg of charas, 147 gram smack and 31 gram heroin have been recovered in the district in five months,” the SP said.