Drugs easily available near Sonepat university: NLU student

Mukesh Tandon

Sonepat, March 8

In a video that went viral on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a student of Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (BRANLU) spoke about the easy availability of drugs near the university despite the presence of police there. He was speaking during an event on the extended campus of IIT-Delhi in the Rajiv Gandhi Education City in Rai two days ago.

The fourth-year student was attending the programme in which officers of the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau raised the issue of drug addiction among the students of four universities present there.

In the video, in the presence of students and a senior police official, the law student said the programme was being conducted to raise awareness, and wondered what was being done to stop the sale of drugs, which are easily available near educational institutions. “The students of four universities are sitting here and ganja and other drug-related products are as easily available as toffees and lollipops. If a first-year student can trace or track the dealer of ganja, then why are the police not able to track them?” he asked, wondering why the police could not trace the criminals. He said despite a police post being situated in front of the university, drugs were easily available to the students.

HSNCB DSP Satish Kumar said the seminar was organised to raise awareness against drug abuse at the IIT campus two days ago. A student had raised concerns over the availability of drugs in the area, he said, adding that a special team of the NCB had been alerted to curb the drug menace while the local police had been alerted. The fourth-year student told The Tribune that it was a good initiative to highlight the negative impacts of using drugs.

“I simply raised the issue so that the students studying in all universities can be saved from drug addiction,” he said. Some social media users have raised their concerns over the student’s security.

