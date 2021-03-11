Drunk drivers to be dealt with strictly, says Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 27

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij said a meeting of senior officials to discuss violations by heavy vehicles on highways in the state and to speed up the inspection drive would be held soon. Strict action would be taken against drunk drivers, said Vij.

The minister said this while interacting with mediapersons here today.

Soon, an inspection drive would be launched to check violations by heavy vehicles on highways, Vij added.

He himself would visit other districts of the state to inspect lane driving on highways, said Vij.

Responding to a question regarding road accidents, Vij said, “In a year there are 5,000 deaths and 9,000 people get injured in road accidents in Haryana. All this is due to non-adherence to traffic rules.”

He would hold a meeting in which all the SPs, Commissioners of Police, DCPs and higher officials would be present and instructions would be given to all of them and traffic police personnel to ensure that heavy vehicles should ply on the designated lane, Vij added.