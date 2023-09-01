Drunken men attack CNG station staffers, 3 injured

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 31

A manager and two fillers of a CNG station near Nakhrola on the Delhi-Jaipur highway were critically injured after a group of drunken men attacked them late on Wednesday night. An FIR has been registered at the Kherki Daula police station and two accused have been arrested.

The accused brutally thrashed the victims with sticks. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras at the station. Two accused were caught on the spot by station employees, while other accused managed to flee in their car.

According to the police the incident took place around 1:00 am when an Ertiga car reached the Assam oil petrol pump-cum-CNG station near Nakhrola village. One of the employees filled the CNG in the car while all occupants in drunken state stood outside.

In his complaint, CNG station filler Krishan Kumar said when his colleague Aakash asked them for money, they started misbehaving. Suddenly they attacked Aakash and thrashed him brutally with sticks. When manager Sukhbir and another filler Biju intervened, they attacked him too.

“We used fire extinguishers installed at the station to distract them. Soon after, other employees and some drivers helped us catch two of them and informed the police. The others escaped in their car. In the attack, Sukhbir, Aakash and Biju were critically injured and are being treated in hospital,” Krishan Kumar said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the accused under Sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Kherki Daula police station.

“We have arrested two accused Pravesh and Naveen, residents of Manesar, while raids are being conducted to nab the other accused,” said Ajay Malik, SHO, Kherki Daula police station.

#Gurugram