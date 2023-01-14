Dry cold, frost pose threat to mustard in Hisar region

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, January 13
The prolonged session of dry cold wave and frost in the fields is posing a threat to the mustard crop, which is at the flowering stage in the region, including Hisar, Sirsa and Bhiwani districts.
Agriculture scientists said though the frost and foggy conditions were favourable for the wheat crop, it was not suitable for mustard. “The mustard is at the flowering stage and the frost can damage the plants. If there is a spell of rain during the winter, it will benefit the mustard and other rabi crops,” stated an official of the Agriculture Department. He said if the extreme winter continued for another fortnight, it would damage the mustard crop.
According to an official, there are some reports of white rust in mustard in Sirsa district. However, Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University has issued an advisory that the farmers should keep close observation for fungus on the mustard crop these days, especially early or late-sown mustard crops.
Vice-Chancellor Dr BR Kamboj stated that mustard was a profitable rabi crop for farmers. “Farmers can easily prevent diseases by identifying any kind of fungus or disease in mustard on time. There can be an outbreak of many types of diseases in the early and late mustard crop. ,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur
Chaudhary Santokh Singh collapses during the rush in the yat...
Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died
He feels uneasiness and collapses; Chaudhary Santokh also as...
National Disaster Management Authority bars govt institutions from sharing data on Joshimath land subsidence with media
Says multiple interpretations are creating confusion
Intense cold grips Punjab; state enveloped by dense fog
Bathinda is the coldest place in Punjab