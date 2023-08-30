Dry spell takes toll on bajra crop in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, August 29

After the Helicoverpa armigera bollworm attack, a dry spell due to scanty rain this month has taken a toll on the standing bajra (millet) crop in the district.

Local officials of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department are estimating yield losses up to 25 per cent while farmers claim that the losses are over 50 per cent. The cultivation area of bajra is 2.5 lakh acres in the district.

Double whammy for farmers Firstly, the bollworm attack adversely affected the growth of ‘sitta’ (fruiting part) of bajra. Now, the dry spell has caused losses at maturity stage. The district recorded nominal rain at a time when a good spell of rain was required to ripen the crop. Sarjeet, a farmer

“The farmers this time are facing a double whammy. Firstly, the bollworm attack adversely affected the growth of ‘sitta’ (fruiting part) of bajra. Now, the dry spell has caused crop losses at maturity stage. The district recorded nominal rain at a time when a good spell of rain was required to ripen the crop,” said Sarjeet, a bajra grower from Nizampur, adding that the yield losses were likely to be over 50 per cent.

Karan Singh, another farmer, said the “sitta” had started drying up due to want of water. “It will cause considerable losses to the production due to deficient rains. The situation is no different in other villages of the district so the state government should come forward to lend a helping hand to bail out bajra growers,” he said.

Balwant Saharan, Deputy Director (Agriculture), Mahendragarh, stated that up to 25 per cent losses in bajra yield as compared to previous year was being estimated due to scanty rain and the bollworm attack. “We have submitted a report to the state authorities apprising it of drought-like situation in Mahendragarh district and its adverse effect on the bajra crop. The prevailing situation has forced many farmers to go for early harvest of the crop,” he added.

#Agriculture #Mahendragarh