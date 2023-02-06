DSP comes forward to help two poor kids

Ambala: The DSP of Ambala Cantonment, Anil Kumar, has come forward to help two minor children by bearing their educational expenses after they and their grandmother reached the Janta Darbar held by Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. During the darbar, the aged woman from Ambala City said after the demise of her son, the entire responsibility of raising both her grandchildren came on her and she was not able to bear their educational expenses. Meanwhile, the DSP, who was on duty during the darbar, assured the woman that he would bear the expenses of both children. He said “The government pays me a handsome salary and I too have children. After I came to know about the hardship of the woman, I decided that I would bear their educational expenses.”

Minister warns ‘corrupt’ officials

Mahendragarh: Power Minister Ranjeet Singh Chautala, while chairing a meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee in Narnaul advised top district officials to “kill a crow and hang up a feather” to spread a message that any employee found indulging in corrupt practices would not be spared. He gave this advice on hearing the complaint by some local BJP workers about “corruption” by some employees in the Municipal Council, Narnaul.

‘Idiot Club’ to raise public issues

Panipat: A group of 25 residents in the city have constituted an ‘Idiot Club’ to raise public issues. The members floated paper fish in Hali Lake to attract the residents so that they would comment on the lethargic attitude of the MC authorities, who had failed to fill the lake with water for a long time. Sunil Chawla, president, Samyukt Vyapar Mandal Society, said the ‘Idiot club’ has been formed on the lines of Jaspal Bhatti’s famous ‘Nonsense Club’ and it would be dedicated to the late Jaspal Bhatti. This club would raise public issues.

No attention to ‘misleading’ signboards

Gurugram: While they have been out of government for the past four years many former ministers of the BJP government continue to have their signboards alongside roads across the city. These include a former minister, a former MLA and even a dead councillor. Interestingly, while proper signage tops the MCG’s “to do list” every year, they are yet to pay attention to these misleading signboards in the city.

Contributed by Nitish Sharma, Ravinder Saini, Mukesh Tandon and Sumedha Sharma