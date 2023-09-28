DSP dad set Rhythm Sangwan on road to success

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, September 27

Nineteen-year-old shooter Rhythm Sangwan brought glory to the country when she won a gold medal in the women’s 25-metre pistol team event today in the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Paired with Manu Bhaker and Isha Singh, she scored 583 points out of 600. Manu and Isha shot scores of 590 and 586, respectively.

A resident of Sector 21 here, Rhythm started practising at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range in 2019. With an immense interest in shooting, she finished among the top eight at the National Championships in her very first attempt. Her mother Neelam said Rhythm has won more than 75 medals in national and international tournaments. She said Rhythm’s father Narender Sangwan, who is a DSP in the Haryana Police, inspired her to venture into the field of shooting. Crediting her relentless dedication and daily practice of 8-10 hours for her achievements, she said Rhythm has always tried to overcome her shortcomings with hard work.

