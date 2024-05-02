DSP, gunman sent to custody

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 1

DSP Kaptan Singh and his gunman constable Kuldeep, who were accused in the murder case of Rinku, wife of constable Vikram, the main accused in the case, were sent to judicial custody today.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat summoned five police personnel, including the DSP, in the case under various Sections of the IPC. Jind’s ‘kauth’ incharge, SI Satish Kumar, got anticipatory bail from the high court, while investigating officer ASI Ravinder surrendered and is currently in judicial custody.

Vikram was also deployed as a gunman with the DSP when he reportedly shot his wife following a family dispute. Sources said as per a forensic report she had suffered bullet injury in her head. The cops had tried to protect the accused.

