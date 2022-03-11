DSP is chief coach of India 'A' men's hockey team

Chandigarh, March 10
Former Indian men’s hockey team captain Sardar Singh has been appointed as the chief national coach of India ‘A’ Men’s hockey team for the national camp at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru.
Sardar Singh is an Olympian and is currently posted as the DSP. He is also the recipient of Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Padam Shri and Arjuna Award.
