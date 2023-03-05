DSP killed in hit-and-run

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 4

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) was killed in a road mishap near Agroha on the Hisar-Sirsa highway this evening. DSP Chander Pal, who was posted at Ratia in Fatehabad district, was riding a bicycle when a vehicle hit him from behind near the medical college at Agroha in Hisar district.

The police officials said he was fond of cycling and was coming towards Hisar from the Police Lines in Fatehabad when the accident occurred. He used to travel around 50 km on cycle daily.

The passersby, who found him lying on the road with a broken cycle by his side, rushed him to the medical college in Agroha in critical condition. The doctors declared him dead on arrival. The police have started an investigation into the matter.