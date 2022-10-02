DSP's kin booked for assaulting govt officials

Hisar, October 1
A case has been registered against DSP Geetika Jakhar’s parents and brother (a tehsildar) in a case of alleged assault on Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) officials.
In his complaint, DHBVN Sub-Divisional Engineer Ravinder Kumar said a team yesterday went to a site owned by the nigam in the town where a wall was being erected.
Meanwhile, Satvir Jakhar and Usha (parents of the DSP) and Balram Jakhar (brother) arrived there and tried to stop officials from doing their duty.
A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 186, 332, 34 and 353 of the IPC. The DSP’s family members claimed the 400 sq yd land adjacent to their house was owned by them, while the nigam official said its ownership was with the DHBVN.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...