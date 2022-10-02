DSP's kin booked for assaulting govt officials

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 1

A case has been registered against DSP Geetika Jakhar’s parents and brother (a tehsildar) in a case of alleged assault on Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) officials.

In his complaint, DHBVN Sub-Divisional Engineer Ravinder Kumar said a team yesterday went to a site owned by the nigam in the town where a wall was being erected.

Meanwhile, Satvir Jakhar and Usha (parents of the DSP) and Balram Jakhar (brother) arrived there and tried to stop officials from doing their duty.

A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 186, 332, 34 and 353 of the IPC. The DSP’s family members claimed the 400 sq yd land adjacent to their house was owned by them, while the nigam official said its ownership was with the DHBVN.