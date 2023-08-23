DTCP forms teams to check violation of building bylaws in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 22

In what has left the Gurugram Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) shocked, many illegal buildings were constructed and commercialisation of residential multi-storey units was done after procuring occupation certificate (OC) from empanelled architects.

With over 100 such cases being reported from big licenced colonies and the majority being stilt-plus-four buildings, the department has formed special teams to inspect and penalise them. According to senior officials, a list of properties and colonies has been prepared and enforcement teams will target around 30 properties in the first phase. The list of properties was prepared on the basis of inputs provided by the field staff.

The field inspection comes a week after senior town planner (STP) Renuka Singh said many complaints about illegal construction had been received. The District Town Planner (Enforcement) has been directed to investigate the matter further.

Last November, Haryana implemented a self-certification scheme wherein the DTCP had empowered architects to grant occupation certificates to residential houses on individual plots within licenced, residential, plotted colonies.

“Residential units being used commercially are being sealed. We have got to know that many managed to get OC’s despite these violations and following orders will deal with the also,” said DTP (Enforcement) Manish Yadav.

“The enforcement teams will visit these areas and check for violation of building bylaws. If violations are found during the inspection, a show-cause notice would be issued to the owners. The architects concerned can also be blacklisted and the OC of the property can be withdrawn. The action will vary on a case-to-case basis,” added another senior official.

The department meanwhile in its latest drive today sealed 14 commercial establishments being run from seven properties in DLF phase 2. These included an office of realtor, pet grooming centre, cosmetic warehouse, Property agent office, Boutique an dcommercial offices.

The department said action was taken after the owners did not submit “satisfactory replies” to show-cause notices issued to them for operating these establishments in a residential area.

Demolitions were also carried in three locations in Farukhnagar area against encroachment and illegal constructions.

Officials to visit areas

