DTP moves to rein in cafes on agricultural land in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, December 16

Taking a stern stance on alleged misuse of agricultural land for commercial purpose, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has launched a crackdown on over 30 cafes and party joints being run on such estates here.

16 Notices over unauthorised colonies The DTCP has also issued notices to 16 people who are allegedly involved in developing unauthorised colonies on agricultural land at Sohna, Bhondsi, Rithoj, Pataudi, Farrukhnagar and Sultanpur

The department has issued notices to 16 unauthorised cafes, which have cropped up in Gairatpur Bas village on the foothills of the Aravallis.

These cafes have started preparations for the New Year celebration, which is a fortnight away. More than 30 joints, which are being run on agricultural land, have neither obtained or even applied for change of land use (CLU) certificates. Majority of these have been operating for over a decade.

District Town Planner (DTP) Amit Madholia said, “We have issued notices to 16 cafes. No one can set up any establishment without requisite approvals or getting the land use changed. Many owners of unauthorised cafes and other establishments claim they are not aware of the norms, so we are sensitising them.” If they didn’t get the required permissions then their establishments would be shut, he added.

An official of the department said the landowners didn’t seek official permission or obtain a licence before planning and developing the colonies.

The department has conducted 60 demolition drives in the city and its surrounding areas in the recent past.

“Every month we plan several demolition drives and warn people not to get involved in illegal construction. Any person can reach the DTCP office to gather any information related to unauthorised colonies,” Madholia added.