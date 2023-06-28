DTP to survey high-risk multi-storeyed buildings

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 27

Days after an illegal five-storeyed building tilted, risking many lives in the DLF Phase 3 area, the District Town and Country Planning has launched a survey of similar buildings across the city. The department will survey multi-storeyed buildings, including stilt-plus-four, especially in plots smaller than 150 sq yard.

Will act against violators Smaller plots top the chart in violations. We will review permissions and constructional safety. Action will be taken against violators. Manish Yadav, district town planner

The department claims that it has received many inputs about grave building violations and lack of approvals in many such buildings.

“We will carry out a city-wide survey, with focus on smaller plots as they top the chart in violations. We will review not just the permissions, but also constructional safety. Action will be taken against violators. We will also survey the houses facing waterlogging issues,” said District Town Planner (Enforcement) Manish Yadav. The department has also asked residents to report such buildings and is flooded with complaints after the recent rains. People are complaining that stilt-plus-four buildings are leading to seepage or cracks in their houses.

Panic had gripped around 20 residents of a five-storeyed building in DLF 3 after the building tilted last week during the rains. They were evacuated and preliminary investigation pointed at an excavation on an adjacent plot. The owner of the building has been issued a notice for carrying out construction in violation of the Haryana Buildings Code, 2017. The owner of the adjacent plot has also been asked to respond for carrying out excavation work without any architect or engineer at the site.

The building, which tilted to the right, is being supported by two cranes. While rules allow only two-and-a-half storeys in the area, the owner of the building had constructed the ground plus four floors in violation of the norms.