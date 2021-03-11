Dubai, Pak surfaces after Gurugram police nab 4 for extorting money from property dealer

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, August 20

Gurugram police have nabbed four persons in for allegedly demanding of Rs 5 lakh through WhatsApp call from a property dealer of Sohna area.

Connections in Pakistan and Dubai have come to light as the callers used mobile numbers of Pakistan and Dubai for making extortion calls.

The arrested accused said some members of the gang are staying in Pakistan and Dubai and making calls for fraud and illegal recovery. After a target is trapped in their net they withdraw the money from the bank account through debit cards only. As many as 99 debit cards, 62 SIM cards and 23 mobiles and a bank passbook have been recovered from their possession, police said.

The accused has been identified as Ritik, Gulshan, Bunty Kumar, Sandeep alias Sandy. Ritik and Gulshan were arrested from Rajendra Park area on August 13. They were produced in the court on August 14 and taken on six-day remand. Bunty and Sandeep were nabbed on Friday, police said.

A property dealer filed a police complaint on July 30 stating that he was getting video and voice calls from an unknown number through WhatsApp. The callers are threatening to transfer Rs 5 lakh in the account number which they mentioned in the message otherwise they will kill him and his family. An FIR was registered and the crime unit, Sohna, started investigation and finally nabbed the accused.

Police said some gang members are staying in Pakistan and Dubai who would make threat calls to their targets and ask them to transfer money into the bank account.

As soon as the money is credited into the account, the arrested accused would withdraw cash by debit card at ATM, police said.

“The bank account in which the property dealer was asked to transfer money had been bought from a person from Bihar by paying Rs 25000 by the accused. They also have a passbook and debit card and an ID of that account and use net banking through mobile phone. After transferring money in account they deduct their share of 10 per cent and the rest money sent to their accomplices in Dubai and Pakistan through Hawala. The accused were active for the last three months. Efforts are also being made to nab other accused in the case,” said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.