Dug-up road bane of residents

The main road of Virat Nagar in Ward 20 of Panipat has been dug up for more than a month and due to this, local residents, shopkeepers and commuters face a lot of inconvenience every day. The Municipal Corporation authorities should recarpet the road at the earliest. Mohit Bajaj, panipat

Auto-rickshaw drivers affect traffic movement

Auto-rickshaw drivers do not park their vehicles at designated spots, affecting the traffic movement on the roads at several places in the twin cities of Yamuanagar and Jagadhri. Besides, their tendency to halt their vehicles anywhere to pick up passengers is an ordeal for other commuters. The traffic police should take action against such traffic violators. Jarnail Singh, Jagadhri

Short spell of rain leaves roads waterlogged

A short spell of rain leaves roads in the Clothes Market and the stretch near the Jandli flyover waterlogged, causing inconvenience to commuters. The condition of the roads very poor and they became even more dangerous due to the potholes. The administration must get the potholes filled and improve the drainage system. Yogesh Kumar, ambala

