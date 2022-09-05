Dug-up roads yet to be reconstructed in Narnaul

Residents of Narnaul city are a harassed lot. Two years ago, some roads in the Mandi area and the nearby police lines were dug up in the name of reconstruction, but the roads are yet to be reconstructed. The situation gets bad during rains as the water gets accumulated on these roads and mud also makes it a risky task for the commuters to cross it. There are no streetlights in the area, which may lead to accidents. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and do the needful as soon as possible. Ajay Yadav, Narnaul

No check on transportation of goods and materials in unsafe manner

Public safety is at the receiving end when it comes to transportation of goods and material locally in the city. While shopkeepers and traders have resorted to the use of cycle rickshaws or jugaad type of vehicles in which an engine is fitted on tricycle, it has emerged that such rickshaws, including the battery operated ones are used for commercial purpose openly, resulting in threat to safety of other commuters. Recently, a youth riding a motorcycle rammed into a rickshaw carrying a sharp-edged metal sheet resulting in serious injuries. The administration should take tough measures to stop the transportation of dangerous types of material in an unsafe manner. Ravinder, Faridabad

Potholed road needs recarpeting in Panchkula

The badly potholed/uneven entry from the traffic-control lights (under the over-bridge), to Sector 20, Panchkula, needs urgent recarpeting for safe and smooth traffic flow. The stretch that bears the brunt of maximum vehicular traffic to and fro, needs to be recarpeted and marked at the earliest.

Lalit Bharadwaj, Panchkula

What our readers say

