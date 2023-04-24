Dump waste yard idea: Faridabad villagers to MC

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 23

Residents of Riwazpur and several other villages in the district on Sunday convened a mahapanchayat in protest against the Municipal Corporation’s decision to construct a waste dumping-cum-processing yard in Riwazpur.

Residents’ consent not taken The MC has not taken prior consent of villagers before announcing the waste dumping yard. If constructed, it will pollute groundwater, leading to health disorders affecting over 70,000 residents. Villagers

They warned of launching an agitation if the project was not shelved. It was the second such meeting after the one convened by residents of Pali village last month.

Nahar Singh Chauhan, one of the meeting organisers, raised concerns about the adverse impact the proposed yard would have on the environment and health of villagers.

He claimed the authorities had not taken prior consent of the villagers before making the decision, and said waste dumping would pollute the groundwater, leading to health disorders such as cancer affecting around 70,000 residents.

Jagat Singh, another speaker at the meeting, said that instead of constructing a dumping yard, the government should build a college, a sports complex or a park in Riwazpur village.

Residents from several villages, including Riwazpur, Tikawali, Badshahpur, Mawai, Lalpur, Dadasiya, Bhupani, Mahawatpur, Sherpur, Dhadar, Kidawali and Kheri Kalan, participated in the mahapanchayat. Those residing in TDI Retreat, Aman Villas and BPL colonies were also present.

Lalit Nagar, former MLA from Tigaon, supported the villagers’ demand, stating that the civic authorities should relocate the waste dumping yard to a place that would be far from any residential area.

The MC has proposed four dumping-cum-processing yards — one in each village of Riwazpur, Pali, Mujeri and Pratapgarh. The decision comes in the wake of a recent government decision that the city would have several dumping centres instead of the one proposed near Pali village. However, because of protests, the authorities had to drop the idea and announced small waste disposal centres at several places.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) banned the disposal of waste at Bandhwari village from April 1 due to space crunch, as around 800 tonnes of daily waste have already been dumped there.

An MC official said, “All pollution control measures will be taken at the proposed dumping yards. It will be a temporary arrangement until the main dumping site at Bandhwari is ready again. Tenders have been floated for the waste disposal yards in the four villages.”