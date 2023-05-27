Dumping site at city's entrance

THE entrance to Panchkula extension that links the city to the tricity region is marred by a large garbage dumping ground that does not give a good first impression of the city. This stinking mass of waste not only bothers passersby but also irritates residents of adjoining localities. The authorities must pay attention to the issue and keep the area clean to prevent a health emergency. Aarti Rana Chauhan, Panchkula

Traffic jams at Capital Chowk

THERE is a huge traffic jam at Capital Chowk in Ambala Cantonment at all times. Although a traffic police post has been established there, the cops deployed there often fail to manage the traffic effectively. They frequently remain mute spectators despite witnessing commuters violating the rules and causing a snarl-up. Their negligence irritates other commuters. It is necessary that the authorities take decisive action to manage traffic efficiently. Rajat, Ambala

Electricity pole on verge of falling

AN electricity pole installed behind the main market in Sector 9 of Ambala City is on the verge of falling. It has been in a tilted position for several days now and may injure people if it finally falls. However, the authorities concerned are not taking any action to remove it. It seems as though they are waiting for a big mishap to occur before acting. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]