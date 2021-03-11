Dura , Mamman in Vidhan Sabha panel

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 12

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has nominated MLA Dura Ram as member and Mamman Khan as special invitee to serve on the Committee on Local Bodies and Panchayati Raj for the remaining period of the year 2022-23.

A notification in this regard been issued by the Haryana Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.