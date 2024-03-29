Dushyant: BJP the new Congress

Hisar, March 28
Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala today claimed that the BJP had emerged as the new Congress in view of the faces being fielded by the party in the state.
Interacting with the media at Petwar village of Narnaund subdivision, he said the BJP, which used to criticise the Congress, was inducting Congressmen and allocating them ticket.
Asked about the allegations of scams in the Haryana Government, he said: “I am not afraid of facing any kind of inquiry, be it ED or CBI. But I want that action should be taken against those guilty.”
