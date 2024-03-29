Dushyant: BJP the new Congress

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 28

Former Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala today claimed that the BJP had emerged as the new Congress in view of the faces being fielded by the party in the state.

Interacting with the media at Petwar village of Narnaund subdivision, he said the BJP, which used to criticise the Congress, was inducting Congressmen and allocating them ticket.

Asked about the allegations of scams in the Haryana Government, he said: “I am not afraid of facing any kind of inquiry, be it ED or CBI. But I want that action should be taken against those guilty.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dushyant Chautala #Hisar