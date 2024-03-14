Dushyant Chautala blames BJP for breaking alliance

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 13

Trying to put on a brave face a day after collapse of the alliance, former Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala today said the decision to snap ties was taken by the BJP leadership.

Addressing the ‘Nav Sankalp’ rally in Hisar, he said the JJP demanded two seats from the BJP for the Lok Sabha polls. “I was asked to go to Rohtak to contest the Lok Sabha poll. After consulting with JJP national president Ajay Chautala, I returned with a revised proposal to BJP president JP Nadda that the old-age pension should be hiked to Rs 5,100. But rejecting all options, the alliance was broken,” he said.

Avoiding direct attack on the BJP or even the Congress, Dushyant said he worked for the welfare of people and fully utilised his authority to the extent that even the BJP was impressed. “BJP MLAs used to visit me and say you are really utilising the powers. I utilised the opportunity of power to the hilt,” he said.

Though Dushyant gave indication that the party will contest the Lok Sabha polls, but left a final decision to party chief Ajay Singh Chautala. “We will abide by your decision on contesting the poll. If you say contest all seats or two seats or to skip the polls, the worker is ready for all the eventualities,” he said.

Rs 100 CR OFFERED TO SWITCH SIDES: JJP MLA

Julana MLA Amarjeet Dhanda said he got an offer of Rs 100 crore to switch loyalties

Dushyant took a dig at Birender Singh, stating he was serving ultimatums on the BJP to snap ties with the JJP or he would leave. “He should have waited for two more days.”

