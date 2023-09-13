Dushyant Chautala: All arrangements in place for smooth paddy procurement

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, September 12

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today said about 60 lakh MT paddy is likely to arrive at the grain markets of Haryana and all the arrangements have been made in the grain markets to ensure smooth paddy procurement.

The Deputy CM, who was here in Pehowa on Tuesday, said: “The state government has requested the Union Government to allow the state to start procurement of Bajra from September 20 and of paddy from September 25. After getting the permission, the state government will start the procurement. Another request has been made to the Union Defence Minister and the Home Minster that since this year has been declared as the year of millets, Haryana should be allowed to procure 8 lakh MT of bajra for the Centre so that bajra could be promoted in the Army, paramilitary and other institutions of the Union Government.”

“All the arrangements have been made for the paddy procurement. There were apprehensions that there could be some fall in the yield due to floods, but as per the survey of the agriculture department, about 60 lakh MT paddy is likely to arrive at the grain market against the 59 lakh MT last year. The government will ensure that the farmer get the payment within 24 to 48 hours of procurement,” he added.

