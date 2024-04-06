Dushyant Chautala faces ire of farmers, forced to walk to village venue

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, April 5
Farmers stopped the cavalcade of the JJP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala at Nara and Gamra villages of the Narnaund Assembly segment in Hisar district today.
‘Didn’t support farm stir’
Farmer activists said they had supported Dushyant during the previous elections. “But enough is enough. He stands exposed now. We will make him pay for his stand during the farmers’ agitation,” they said.
Dushyant was on a tour of about 13 villages. However, as he entered Nara village, farmers carrying black cloths and flags of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha stopped his vehicle outside the village and forced him to walk to the village.
At Garma village, the farmers and other villagers who gathered outside the village denied him entry into the village. They said they were upset with him for his stand over the farmers’ agitation.
As Dushyant tried to argue with them, they refused to give way and sat on the road in front of his cavalcade of vehicles. After a brief argument, he agreed to walk to the venue of his programme.
“We have been waiting for him for a long time. We asked him some questions on behalf of the farmers, but he accused us of indulging in politics,” claimed Deepak, an activist.
