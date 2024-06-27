 Dushyant Chautala rules out alliance with BJP in Haryana, ready to support Congress in Rajya Sabha polls : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Dushyant Chautala rules out alliance with BJP in Haryana, ready to support Congress in Rajya Sabha polls

Dushyant Chautala rules out alliance with BJP in Haryana, ready to support Congress in Rajya Sabha polls

JJP chief claims that party’s loss in Lok Sabha election was ‘because of our alliance with the BJP’

Dushyant Chautala rules out alliance with BJP in Haryana, ready to support Congress in Rajya Sabha polls

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala.



PTI

Chandigarh, June 27

Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said his party is ready to support the Congress in the Rajya Sabha election and ruled out any alliance with the ruling BJP in Haryana before or after the next Assembly polls.

The JJP’s four-and-a-half-year alliance with the BJP came to an end after the saffron party replaced Manohar Lal Khattar with Nayab Singh Saini as Chief Minister in March.

In the recently held General Election, JJP fielded candidates in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana but drew a blank. Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda won the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat, leading to a seat in the Upper House of Parliament becoming vacant.

At his first news conference here after the announcement of Lok Sabha results, Chautala, the former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister, was asked how much of a benefit or loss his party had because of its earlier tie-up with the BJP.

The recent Lok Sabha results have shown that “what the BJP had to face, we too had to face that”, Chautala said and admitted that his JJP also bore the brunt of farmers’ anger.

Dushyant Chautala, the son of JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala, said the party will in the next few weeks seek feedback from its workers and based on that would decide on entering into an alliance with any party other than the BJP for the Assembly polls slated to be held in the next few months.

Ruling out any truck with the BJP, he said, “I can make it clear there is no point of going with the BJP in future. Even after elections, we will not have any truck with the BJP,” he said.

Chautala claimed that the JJP’s loss in the Lok Sabha polls was “because of our alliance with the BJP”.

About a Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana falling vacant following Deepender Hooda’s election to the Lok Sabha, the JJP leader said his party is ready to support the Congress for the Upper House polls, provided they field a prominent personality or an eminent sportsperson as a candidate.

The Congress is the main opposition party in Haryana, but Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has remarked that other outfits should join hands and field a candidate as the grand old party does not have the required numbers to put up its candidate, Chautala said.

He said, “If the Congress really wants to take on the BJP, they should not look at win or loss. If they put up any candidate which is acceptable, we will support them. The candidate can be any prominent personality or eminent person, including from the sports field and he can be joint candidate of the opposition.”

But if the Congress actually does not want to put up its candidate when polls are held for the Rajya Sabha seat, it would indicate that “there is match-fixing between Congress and BJP”, Chautala said.

“If our party had around 30 MLAs like the Congress, we would have definitely fielded our candidate without thinking about winning or losing.”

About the Assembly polls in the state, Chautala said the JJP will hold meetings with party workers from July 5 to seek feedback and to rebuild the organisation. “The focus is to make our organisation ready for the assembly poll,” he said.

In reply to a question, Chautala alleged both the BJP and the Congress were working to weaken regional parties.

Hitting out at the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP Government on the law-and-order front, the JJP leader demanded the state should have “a full-time home minister”.

To another question, Chautala reiterated that the Saini government has been in the “minority” after three Independents withdrew their support last month.

“As against the Assembly’s effective strength of 86, BJP has the support of 43, but the majority mark is 44,” he said, adding the JJP has written to the Haryana Governor, urging him to hold a floor test.

Chautala also said that party leaders will meet the Assembly Speaker and seek the disqualification of two JJP MLAs.

The JJP recently moved a petition before the Haryana Assembly Speaker, seeking the disqualification of two party MLAs—Ramniwas Surjakhera and Jogi Ram Sihag—under the anti-defection law for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dushyant Chautala #Lok Sabha #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

2
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

3
Punjab

Out on walk with friends, 22-year-old girl abducted, raped in Jalandhar

4
Punjab

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his family move to rented house in Jalandhar; will stay there 2 days a week

6
Punjab

Jalandhar: Shiromani Akali Dal withdraws support to its bypoll candidate Surjit Kaur

7
World

Restored statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh unveiled at Pakistan's Kartarpur Sahib

8
Punjab

Gurpatwant Pannun 'murder' plot: US made it clear to India that it seeks accountability, says top American official

9
Himachal

Himachal fails to take note of Nurpur Agniveer’s death in J-K encounter

10
India

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: US

Don't Miss

View All
Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Top News

CBI makes first arrests in NEET-UG paper leak case, nabs 2 suspects from Bihar's Patna

CBI makes first arrests in NEET-UG paper leak case, nabs 2 suspects from Bihar's Patna

The suspects allegedly provided safe accommodation to aspira...

NEET-UG row: NSUI activists barge into NTA office, demand its closure

NEET-UG row: NSUI activists barge into NTA office, demand its closure

There was no immediate reaction from officials of the NTA ab...

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

Will rain affect India-England T20 World Cup semifinal; what’s the weather like in Guyana

India has been allocated the Guyana semifinal due to match t...

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them : Zamir Kabulov

Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov Taliban are not terrorists, time that Russia recognises them: Zamir Kabulov

Says they are not fighting with the Ukrainian regime but wit...

Maharashtra deputy CM Fadnavis, Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray's meeting in lift causes flutter

Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray chance elevator encounter 'lifts' political temperature in Maharashtra

Thackeray says nothing else is to be inferred from the lift ...


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage in Amritsar; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 crore

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh indicates Sikh political party to gather under Akal Takht umbrella

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

AAP to boycott President’s address to Parliament to protest against Kejriwal’s arrest

AAP MPs protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest; to raise matter within INDIA bloc

Delhi water minister Atishi discharged from hospital

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

BCI urges bar associations to refrain from immediate protest against three criminal laws

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon