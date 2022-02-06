Dushyant Chautala visits Jind medical college site

Tribune News Service

Hisar, February 5

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday instructed the officials concerned to stick to the deadline for the construction of the medical college in Jind.

During the inspection of the construction site, the Deputy CM told the officials that the medical college was the biggest project of the district.

“Get it completed in a time-bound manner and keep checking the quality of the material used in the construction,” he said.

Dushyant said around 15 per cent of the work was complete and the project work was set to finish by August next year. He said the medical college would provide better medical facilities to the district residents.

“Multi-storey buildings are being built for the medical college using better technology in lesser space. Separate hostel buildings will be constructed for boys and girls in the college. The medical college, when fully completed, will be technologically equipped,” the Deputy CM said.

During the Deputy CM’s visit, officials raised the issue of a 132-kV high-tension power line passing above the college, which needed to be shifted.

Deputy Commissioner Naresh Narwal said a tender had been issued by the department to shift the power line, work for which would start soon.

Julana MLA Amarjit Dhanda; and Nihal Singh managing director, Haryana State Roads and Bridges, accompanied the Deputy CM during the inspection.