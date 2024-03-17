Dushyant in dilemma over contesting Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 16

Former Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is facing a dilemma whether to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The JJP has authorised its supremo Ajay Singh Chautala to take a decision regarding contesting the General Election and possible candidates.

Won some, lost some May 2014: Won the Hisar Lok Sabha seat by defeating Kuldeep Bishnoi by over 30,000 votes

October 2014: Lost to BJP’s Prem Lata in Uchana Kalan during Assembly elections by about 7,000 votes

May 2019: Lost to BJP’s Brijendra Singh in Hisar Lok Sabha poll by over three lakh votes

October 2019: Won Uchana Kalan Assembly seat by defeating BJP’s Prem Lata by 47,000 votes Real test begins now Though he emerged strong in 2014 and made a mark by winning 10 seats in the 2019 Assembly poll, despite a break-up with the INLD, the real test begins now. — Prof ML Goyal, political expert

All eyes are on Dushyant Chautala as party workers want him to contest the election from Hisar. Dushyant has been holding meetings with workers after the parting of ways with the BJP to chalk out a strategy.

“Though he emerged strong in 2014 and made a mark by winning 10 seats in the 2019 Assembly poll, despite a break-up with the INLD, the real test begins now,” said Prof ML Goyal, a political expert.

“Dushyant’s fate hangs in the balance now. Despite a break-up with the BJP, some strings seem attached between the two parties,” he said, adding that it seemed that Dushyant would field candidates in some Lok Sabha constituencies and was unlikely to contest. “He has an excuse that he will lead the party’s campaign across the state,” he said. “His move in the General Election will cut into the votes of the Congress, which will ultimately help the BJP,” he claimed.

Prof Goyal said after his emergence as youth leader, his decision to join the BJP was a blunder “but he gave preference to power instead of struggling for some years. It looks obvious that he will be cut to size in the election, which could demoralise the party workers.”

