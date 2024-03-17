Dushyant in dilemma over contesting Lok Sabha poll

Deepender Deswal
Hisar, March 16
Former Deputy CM and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is facing a dilemma whether to contest the Lok Sabha elections. The JJP has authorised its supremo Ajay Singh Chautala to take a decision regarding contesting the General Election and possible candidates.
Won some, lost some
- May 2014: Won the Hisar Lok Sabha seat by defeating Kuldeep Bishnoi by over 30,000 votes
- October 2014: Lost to BJP’s Prem Lata in Uchana Kalan during Assembly elections by about 7,000 votes
- May 2019: Lost to BJP’s Brijendra Singh in Hisar Lok Sabha poll by over three lakh votes
- October 2019: Won Uchana Kalan Assembly seat by defeating BJP’s Prem Lata by 47,000 votes
Real test begins now
Though he emerged strong in 2014 and made a mark by winning 10 seats in the 2019 Assembly poll, despite a break-up with the INLD, the real test begins now. — Prof ML Goyal, political expert
All eyes are on Dushyant Chautala as party workers want him to contest the election from Hisar. Dushyant has been holding meetings with workers after the parting of ways with the BJP to chalk out a strategy.
“Though he emerged strong in 2014 and made a mark by winning 10 seats in the 2019 Assembly poll, despite a break-up with the INLD, the real test begins now,” said Prof ML Goyal, a political expert.
“Dushyant’s fate hangs in the balance now. Despite a break-up with the BJP, some strings seem attached between the two parties,” he said, adding that it seemed that Dushyant would field candidates in some Lok Sabha constituencies and was unlikely to contest. “He has an excuse that he will lead the party’s campaign across the state,” he said. “His move in the General Election will cut into the votes of the Congress, which will ultimately help the BJP,” he claimed.
Prof Goyal said after his emergence as youth leader, his decision to join the BJP was a blunder “but he gave preference to power instead of struggling for some years. It looks obvious that he will be cut to size in the election, which could demoralise the party workers.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise policy case: Day after relief from court, ED issues fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal for questioning on March 21
The ninth summons have been issued so that Kejriwal's statem...
Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy
Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh shared the news on social m...
Rewari factory blast: Haryana CM Nayab Saini orders magisterial probe
Around 40 workers were rushed to various hospitals with burn...
Disruptive forces at play in Punjab, says RSS report on farmers’ protest
Flags Nuh violence, anti-Sanatan Dharma remarks in annual re...