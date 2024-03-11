Dushyant Chautala inaugurates student activity centre at Sirsa university

Sirsa, March 10
Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala inaugurated the newly built student activity centre at Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa (CDLU) Sirsa today.
Addressing a gathering, he said the centre stands as a beacon for fostering student excellence and holistic development. The event was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof Ajmer Singh Malik.
It has been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.80 crore and will provide congenial space to students for various kinds of activities. The centre has a seating capacity of 120 students and has a canteen and four shops on the ground floor, besides facilities for indoor games and internet access.
On the occasion, Chautala paid tributes to the late Sardar Prakash Singh Badal, former Chief Minister of Punjab, by naming the student activity centre after him.
He recalled the contributions of both Sardar Prakash Singh Badal and late Chaudhary Devi Lal in nation-building and urged students to draw inspiration from their legacies. Highlighting the importance of fostering alumni connections, Chautala emphasised the need for universities to engage with former students for ongoing academic enhancement.
He encouraged students to explore their potential and promote their cultural heritage. He provided insights into effective time management and entrepreneurship, advocating for the utilisation of the centre’s facilities to impart practical skills to students. The inauguration witnessed a display of camaraderie as Chautala played table tennis with the Vice-Chancellor, professors and students.
