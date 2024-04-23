Dushyant Chautala raps Haryana Govt for slow procurement

Tribune News Service

Hisar, April 22

Coming out of the alliance with the BJP about five weeks ago, former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said he was pained to see the plight of farmers in the grain markets as there were no proper arrangements for smooth procurement operations.

Describing it as a failure of the newly installed Chief Minister in Haryana, Dushyant, during a visit to the grain market in Hisar yesterday, alleged the laxity in lifting of the procured stocks had led to wheat glut in the grain markets.

“The farmers are also not being paid within the stipulated time for their produce,” he alleged. “This (laxity in procurement and lifting) reflects the failure of the new Chief Minister as he has failed to uphold this responsibility. He should have held discussion with officials,” he said. Dushyant had made an exit from the BJP-led government in Haryana after the post-poll tie-up between the BJP and the JJP collapsed abruptly on March 12.

Lashing out at the Haryana Government, Dushyant said it had been almost a month since the mustard crop reached the markets but it was still lying in the markets. “Nearly two lakh bags of mustard are still lying in Hisar mandi alone. The work has been given to two agencies — HAFED and Warehousing Corporation, but the lifting is not being done,” he said.

