Dushyant-Vij court hearing on May 9

Hisar, April 26
A Judicial Magistrate court has fixed May 9 as the next date of hearing for argument on the point of summoning of the accused in the defamation case filed by the JJP leader Dushyant Chautala against the BJP leader Anil Vij in a Hisar court.
Dushyant Chautala, who is now Deputy Chief Minister following a post-poll alliance of his party with the BJP, had filed a criminal defamation case against Vij, now Home Minister in the same government, on July 7, 2018.
Dushyant had filed the case against Vij (then Health Minister in the BJP government in Haryana), for calling him a drug addict.
