Dushyant Chautala visits ancestral village in Bikaner district

Hisar, January 30

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala reached Nokha village in Bikaner district on the second day of his Rajasthan visit. He inaugurated the Jannayak Library built at the village. Nokha is the ancestral village of his family.

The Deputy Chief Minister said books and computers would be made available in this library for the youths to prepare for various competitive examinations.

During his visit to Bikaner, Dushyant was welcomed by social organisations at different places. He offered flowers to the statue of Jannayak Chaudhary Devi Lal installed at the village.

Addressing a public meeting, Dushyant said he had spent Rs2 crore out of his voluntary fund for contribution in building libraries of 40 villages. Youth need the facilities and infrastructure for preparing for various examinations, he added.

Dushyant also paid tributes to Bikaner’s Shaheed Chandra Singh Chaudhary. He also announced a grant of Rs10 lakh from private funds for the construction of mats and sheds for playing kabaddi. On coming to know about the need of cremation ground in Nokha village, he immediately directed the local authorities to provide land for the purpose.

