Dushyant Chautala's security man injured in road accident near Agroha

Tribune News Service

Hisar: A pilot vehicle in the cavalcade of the Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala met with accident near Agroha on Hisar-Sirsa Highway late on Monday. A security personnel of Dushyant Chautala was injured in the mishap, while the Deputy CM escaped unhurt. The Deputy CM was travelling from Hisar to Sirsa. The pilot vehicle collided with another vehicle due to dense fog. The collision took place when the police vehicle applied sudden brakes and the cars following it could not see the vehicle ahead due to the dense fog. TNS

Two cops suspended for misbehaviour

Sirsa: The Superintendent of Police, Dr Arpit Jain, has placed two policemen of the Kariwala police post of the Rania police station under suspension in a case of misbehaviour. The policemen are ASI Bhupender Singh and head constable Iqbal Singh. The SP said action had been taken on the basis of a complaint against them. The cops had been sent to the Police Lines and a department inquiry had been ordered.

