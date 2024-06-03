Duty magistrates designated for counting of votes

Tribune News Service

Hisar, June 2

In view of the vote counting process, District Magistrate Naresh Narwal has appointed duty magistrates in exercise of powers conferred under Sections 22 (1) and 23 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973.

The DM said the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections is scheduled to be held on June 4 at the Haryana School Education Board, Bhiwani. There is a possibility of a large crowd gathering at the location and anti-social elements can take advantage of the situation. To maintain law and order, duty magistrates have been appointed with immediate effect, along with police officers, he said.

The DM has appointed Block Development and Panchayat Officer of Loharu, Dharampal, Naib Tehsildar Ankit Kumar, Block Development and Panchayat Officer Siwani Amit Kumar and Naib Tehsildar of Bahal Gorav Rojra as duty magistrates. He has appointed Ashok Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Loharu, Inspector Satyanarayan (SHO of city police station), Bhiwani, Inspector Rajpal (SHO of Civil Line police station) and Inspector Suresh (SHO of Traffic police) as duty in-charge.

Narwal said that the duty magistrates must carry out all proceedings as per the rules and also ensure that the orders of any court are not violated.

